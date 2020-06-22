Richa Chadha's Comeback To Fan's Comment On Her Dad's 'masked' Pic Is Full Of Nagma's Sass

Actor Richa Chadda, on the special occasion of Father’s Day, took to her social media handle and posted a 'masked' photo of her father. In the comment section of the photo, fans got to see shades of Nagma in Chaddha’s response to a fan. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Richa Chadha’s sassy response to her fan

On June 21, 2020, the Masaan actor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo of her father on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the caption, she mentioned that her father wants to keep a 'low profile', thus she is not allowed to show his face. The photo is hidden by a face mask.

A fan commented on the photo saying, “Phir dalti hi nahi” which means ‘then you should not have posted (the photo)’. Richa Chadha replied to the fan saying that even she should not have commented as there was no need for it. Here is the conversation between the two:

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Pays Tribute To Indian Army Soldiers In The Wake Of Galwan Valley Incident



Chadha has posted the photo saying, “#HappyFathersDay papa! I know you'll probably say "oh accha father's ka bhi day hota hai", but hai to hai ab! Love you and miss you a lot! Jaldi aaungi dilli. You are my spine and my soul. â¤ï¸ You're a lovely father figure to so many and everything I am today. I am because of you! â¤ï¸ Sorry about the photo guys, dad likes his anonymity. Kya karein, bhaari attitude diya when I asked if I can post his photo. #fathersday #dadanddaughter #heart #richachadha #actorslife #lockdown #Delhi”. Here is the post by Chadda:

ALSO READ | Yohan's Death: TST Singer Had Said A Quote From 'Everyone Turns 30' Made Him Reflect



Richa Chadha made her Bollywood acting debut in the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in the year 2008. Chadha is mostly known for films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Masaan, a film that received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. She is widely known among her fans for playing the role of Nagma Khatoon in the cult classic film Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Conducts Prayer Meet At His Patna Residence; Watch Video

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon Blasts Trolls After SSR's Death, Says, 'social Media Is The Fakest Place'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.