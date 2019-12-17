Kajal Aggarwal To Unveil Her Own Wax Figure At The Madame Tussauds Museum

Kajal Aggarwal has established herself as one of the biggest stars in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. The actor will now be joining the newly launched Ultimate Film Star Experience at the Madame Tussauds Singapore. She recently took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she will be in Singapore for the unveiling of her world-first and only wax figure. This will make her the first heroine from the South film industry to stand in the Madame Tussauds museum with a wax statue. The actor will do the unveiling live side-by-side on the 5th of February, next year.

Kajal Aggarwal to unveil her statue at the Madame Tussauds museum:

Besides the wax statue figure of the actor, there will also be a movie set built for the fans. They can step onto the movie set and find themselves in a classic scene from an Indian cinema alongside the actor. In addition, the use of AR technology will help create a digitally generated earthquake for the fans, which will feature audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture. The celebrity content has been filmed exclusively for Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Alex Ward, who is the General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore stated in an interview that the team has been constantly bringing in more fun and interactives to their attraction ever since the launch of the Ultimate Film Star Experience in April 2019. He added that his team is extremely excited to work with Kajal Aggarwal especially with the pairing of her figure with the action-set in the Ultimate Film Star Experience. He also said that they are looking forward to sharing the experience with her fans.

