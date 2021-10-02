Last Updated:

Kapil Sharma Mourns The Demise Of Pakistani Comedian Umer Sharif; 'Alvida Legend'

Pakistani stand-up comedian, Umer Sharif passed away on Saturday in Germany. On hearing the news, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to bid the ‘legend’ goodbye.

Adelle Fernandes
Umer Sharif

Image: PTI, Facebook/@omarsharif


Well-known Pakistani stand-up comedian, Umer Sharif breathed his last on Saturday in Germany. The comedian, who was also an actor was suffering from health issues before he passed away at the age of 66. On hearing the sad news, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to bid the talented individual goodbye.

Kapil Sharma bids goodbye to actor and comedian Umer Sharif

Umer Sharif passed away at the age of 66 in Germany. Reports state that he was battling health issues and had been travelling to the United States for his treatment. However, he was in a hospital in Germany when his health began to deteriorate further. Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's ambassador to Germany took to Twitter to confirm the unfortunate news. Apart from announcing that the comedian and actor passed away in Germany, he also sent his condolences to Sharif's family and friends. He wrote, "With deep sorrow, it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way."

Reading the news, The much-loved host of The Kapil Sharma Show took to Twitter and posted a picture of the late actor and comedian. calling him a 'legend', he bid him goodbye. In the caption of his tweet he wrote, "Alvida legend may your soul Rest In Peace."

Pakistani Cricketer, Babar Azam also headed to Twitter to pen down a heartfelt note after the death of Umer Sharif. He mentioned in the caption of his post that he was 'heartbroken' about the news of the comedian's death. He referred to him as the 'undisputed king of comedy' and also called him 'the legend of Pakistan'. 

Umer Sharif had gained popularity in the 1980s and '90s. He began his career as a performer at the young age of 14 in Karachi. He was famous for his humorous stage plays, Buddha Ghar Pe Hai, Bakra Qistoon Pe, and many more. Randeep Hooda also took to social media after Sharif's death and wished for him to 'Rest in applause'. He wrote, "Thank you for the great laughs 🤗🤗".

Image: PTI, Facebook/@omarsharif

Tags: Umer Sharif, Kapil Sharma, Pakistani comedian
