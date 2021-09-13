Kate Middleton Attends Brother James Middleton's Wedding With Prince William In France

Recently, Kate Middleton and Prince William jetted off to France to attend the intimate wedding of her brother James Middleton and his French partner, Alizee Thevenet. According to the news agency, ANI, the royals of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were all on hand to witness the union of James and Thevenet.

Kate Middleton, Prince William in France attend James Middleton's wedding

According to the report, James Middleton's royal wedding to Alizee Thevenet was postponed twice owing to the ongoing novel COVID pandemic. The couple finally said 'I do' in the presence of the royal family members and close friends. James and Thevenet, who is a financial analyst, had planned a small, family affair in the romantic city of France, where the bride's father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, resides.

James Middleton took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday morning and dropped an adorable picture with his wife, Thevenet. In the picture, the couple can be seen flashing their genuine smiles while posing for the camera. They can be seen twinning in white in the selfie picture. As for the caption, Middleton wrote, "Mr & Mrs Middleton. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

Among the other guests were Kate's parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, along with her sister, Pippa and brother-in-law, James Matthews and their two young children, Arthur and Grace. The report suggests a retired French diplomat and the bride's father, Jean-Gabriel, who runs a rustic inn, in an interview in January 2019 had said, "My daughter Alizee is very happy with James. They are very much in love."

Jean Gabriel added, "I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them." According to the report, Thevenet met James, who is an entrepreneur and mental health advocate, for the first time, when his therapy dog Ella 'made a beeline' for Alizee instead of a nearby water bowl at a London sports club.

The celebrity couple stayed at James parents' residence in Berkshire during the UK's COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The duo has now left city life for good and bought a new home in the country for them and their six pet dogs. Reportedly, William, who is the future heir to the British throne, is very close to the Middletons and considers their support as a blessing, especially during his recent stressful issues with his younger brother, Prince Harry amid his move to the US with his wife and former actor Meghan Markle.

