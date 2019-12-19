Kate Middleton Shrugs Off Prince William’s Hand As He Tries To Indulge In PDA

The former judge of The Greatest Britsih Bake Off Mary Berry teamed up with the Royals of Cambridge for a television episode. In the special episode aired on the television, called A Berry Royal Christmas, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen in deep conversation with Mary Berry. While the prince tried to place his hand on the duchess’ shoulder, she almost immediately shrugs off his hand.

The body language in this, I'd say she hates him.#kate

#ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/NCXmSGSAv7 — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) December 16, 2019 While the netizens have claimed that there must be a cold war brewing between the two, it has been reported that Kate's possible reaction is due to the royal etiquette. It has been known that the royals have to follow a lot of etiquettes, which means that the PDA is strictly frowned upon. The fans, however, have been very vocal about the awkward moment. Many took to their social media account to write about it as well.

The official social media account of the Kennington Palace posted a picture of the royals on the show. In the pictures, the couple seemed to be having a wonderful time interacting with the people present on the show. The official social media account also shared a video of the cook-off that took place between the Duke and the Duchess. Check out the video here:

The netizens, however, claimed that the moment between the royal of Cambridge was very awkward. Unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle and Prince Harry, these two have not yet been accustomed to the PDA. The world has been swooning time and again at the royals of Sussex as they packed their public appearances with PDA. However, the same cannot be said about the royals of Cambridge.

