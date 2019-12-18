Kate Middleton And Prince William Receive Praise For Their Warm And Humble Approach

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving royal fans a whole new reason to be cheerful about. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge starred in a festive BBC documentary with British food writer Mary Berry and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and in which they have won the hearts of viewers. The documentary featured Prince William and Kate Middleton battling it out in a bake-off competition as well as poking fun at each other and making candid remarks about their children. They seem to be having a lot of fun. Check out the picture here.

Netizens could not stop talking about the 'warm and humble' approach by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Apart from the festive season, Kate and William also spoke about their charity organisations. They were also compared to Meghan and Harry's documentary which focused on their charitable work, family bonds and the intense media pressure. A fan also said that it is such a wonderful contrast to the other Royal 'documentary' we have seen this year as they started a new hashtag called #ABerryRoyalChristmas. Check out some more fan reaction to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s festive documentary.

Doesn’t matter whether you’re a royalist or a socialist: Kate Middleton is simply in a class of her own. #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Vittoria Gallagher (@Vitt2tsnoc) December 16, 2019

K&W proved once again that they have a strong, deep connection and that they literally are partners in life. The chemistry between them is so palpable there's no need of major PDA to get it. M&H never give me the same feeling, even with all the constant PDA#ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/XGfk7Cpn6C — ItsWendyBitch🐍 (@ItsWendyBitch1) December 17, 2019

Goes to show that you can highlight charities, honour the volunteers and promote the monarchy in a dignified manner, if only one has enough class and grace to do so.



Not a bear hug or a pity party in sight and that, I appreciate and respect. Well done. #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/OyiZ6SEWwe — Banana Scribbler ☃️ (@BananaScribbler) December 16, 2019

Catherine showing everyone how a royal TV appearance should be done. Look smart, talk about the charity, be charming, don’t moan about self. It’s not rocket science. #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Mrs T (@isitjustmeMrsT) December 16, 2019

