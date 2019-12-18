The Debate
Kate Middleton And Prince William Receive Praise For Their Warm And Humble Approach

Hollywood News

Kate Middleton and Prince William are giving royal fans a whole new reason to be cheerful about. They seem to be having a lot of fun and share a lot of insights

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving royal fans a whole new reason to be cheerful about. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge starred in a festive BBC documentary with British food writer Mary Berry and former Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and in which they have won the hearts of viewers. The documentary featured Prince William and Kate Middleton battling it out in a bake-off competition as well as poking fun at each other and making candid remarks about their children. They seem to be having a lot of fun. Check out the picture here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens could not stop talking about the 'warm and humble' approach by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Apart from the festive season, Kate and William also spoke about their charity organisations. They were also compared to Meghan and Harry's documentary which focused on their charitable work, family bonds and the intense media pressure. A fan also said that it is such a wonderful contrast to the other Royal 'documentary' we have seen this year as they started a new hashtag called #ABerryRoyalChristmas. Check out some more fan reaction to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s festive documentary.

 Also read | Kate Middleton Reveals Mary Berry Was Responsible For Prince Louis' First Words

 Also read | Kate Middleton, Prince William To Cheer Several Charities This Christmas

 Also read | Kate Middleton Sends Pakistani Designer A Letter Thanking Her For Royal Tour's Outfits

Also read | Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis' First Word 'Mary' Inspired By Television Show

 

 

Published:
