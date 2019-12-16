The Debate
Kate Middleton Reveals Mary Berry Was Responsible For Prince Louis' First Words

Bollywood News

Kate Middleton recently featured in a cooking special episode with celebrity chef Mary Berry. The Dutchess revealed about her son Prince Louis' first few words.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be featured in a holiday special television episode titled A Berry Royal Christmas. The episode will feature Kate and William teaming up with former Great British Bake Off host Mary Berry. Mary Berry is one of the most iconic British cooks and food writers having over 60 books to her name. It was revealed by Kate Middleton that Mary Berry was the inspiration behind Prince Louis' first words. 

Also read: Adam Hills turns down invitation by Prince Charles to play Rugby with friends

Prince Louis' first words were inspired by Mary Berry

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that when Prince Louis' began to speak, he would pick up Berry's cookbooks from the shelve and say 'That's Mary Berry'. Kate shared details about the instances further. Kate added that one of Prince Louis' first words were 'Mary'. Kate Middleton stated that her kitchen bookshelf was placed at the height of Prince Louis which enabled him to get access to the books. 

Also read: Aladdin spin-off on Prince Alders to be featured on Disney+; fans unimpressed

The Duchess of Cambridge added furthermore that children are fascinated by faces. Since Mary Berry's face is all over the cooking books, it was easy for Prince to recognize her face and name quickly. Various admirers of the Dutchess took to Twitter to congratulate and celebrate the Christmas special episode which will feature the two royals. Check their reaction below. 

Also read: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits girl after failing to shake hands during an event

Also read: Prince William considers 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution

Also read: Kate Middleton, Prince William to cheer several charities this Christmas

 

 

