Kate Middleton Reveals Mary Berry Was Responsible For Prince Louis' First Words

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be featured in a holiday special television episode titled A Berry Royal Christmas. The episode will feature Kate and William teaming up with former Great British Bake Off host Mary Berry. Mary Berry is one of the most iconic British cooks and food writers having over 60 books to her name. It was revealed by Kate Middleton that Mary Berry was the inspiration behind Prince Louis' first words.

Prince Louis' first words were inspired by Mary Berry

"It had a profound impact on me." — The Duke of Cambridge on the visits he made in his youth to the @PassageCharity with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/LEsgUrbtnU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that when Prince Louis' began to speak, he would pick up Berry's cookbooks from the shelve and say 'That's Mary Berry'. Kate shared details about the instances further. Kate added that one of Prince Louis' first words were 'Mary'. Kate Middleton stated that her kitchen bookshelf was placed at the height of Prince Louis which enabled him to get access to the books.

The Duchess of Cambridge added furthermore that children are fascinated by faces. Since Mary Berry's face is all over the cooking books, it was easy for Prince to recognize her face and name quickly. Various admirers of the Dutchess took to Twitter to congratulate and celebrate the Christmas special episode which will feature the two royals. Check their reaction below.

”At one point, I had to tell William off jokingly because he kept looking to see what Catherine was doing, so I told him he was cheating.” - Mary Berry #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/SERtOd16W0 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@Cambridge_Fam) December 15, 2019

