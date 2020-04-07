Kathak Dancer's Stunning Performance On Hope Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Goes Viral

A young Delhi-based Kathak dancer’s interpretive performance of a poem about hope amidst the deaths and lockdowns due to the coronavirus has gone viral on social media. According to reports, Kathak dancer Mrinalini is a data scientist with an analytics firm and has wowed many with her interpretive dance performance set to a poem narrated by Kuldeep Mishra in the corridor of her building.

In the video, one can see Mrinalini perform on the Hindi poem that promises hope in the midst of the crisis. The poem also urges people to stay in during the nationwide lockdown and assures them that very soon things would go back to normal. The poem further assures that the gentle breeze of spring would still enter through the open windows of their locked homes and very soon, children will be seen playing on the streets again, and old friends will meet again.

Watch the video here:

The video has become a viral hit online and has been viewed on Instagram over 38,000 times and also been shared on many other platforms. Along with the five-minute-long performance video she wrote, "India Fights Corona"

Netizens react

Since being shared online, the dance video has garnered praises and hundreds of comments complimenting the performance.

"This is so beautiful and positive," wrote one person in the comments section. "Amazing performance, superb and inspiringly mindblowing," said another. "I think the best thing I have come across post-COVID such a beautiful rendition and what a soothing voice and what poetry," an Instagram user remarked.

