Mouni Roy Aces Graceful Kathak Routine As She Productively Uses Her Quarantine Time

Mouni Roy recently uploaded a graceful Kathak dance routine for her followers. She posted a video where she can be seen dancing to the famous Bollywood song, Mohe Rang Do, in the balcony of her house. Her fans can be seen showering the comments section with love and appreciation for her clean and graceful routine.

Mouni Roy’s graceful Kathak session

Mouni Roy recently posted a video of herself pulling off a graceful Kathak routine on her official Instagram handle. In the video posted, she could be seen in a white traditional Anarkali while she was dancing in the balcony of her house. She can also be seen wearing matching jhumkas with the outfit. Mouni Roy can be seen doing a proper Kathak dance routine to the song Mohe Rang Do from the film Bajirao Mastani. In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy has mentioned how she is thankful for the efforts that were put up by an experienced Kathak dancer, Nikkita Banawalikar. Mouni Roy has mentioned how she received help in learning the routine through calls and videos. She has also asked the viewers to “excuse her clumsiness”. Have a look at the post put up by Mouni Roy here.

Read Mouni Roy To Kriti Sanon; A Look At Celeb-approved Dishes To Try At Home During Quarantine

Also read 'Gold' Actor Mouni Roy Shares Her Quarantine Routine On Her Instagram Account; Check Pics

Mouni Roy’s paintings of Lord Shiva

The multi-talented Mouni Roy recently posted a bunch of paintings that she had made amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. She posted three portraits of Lord Shiva, all made with beautiful shades of blue. She has mentioned in the caption for the post how she is painting after a long time and has expressed how delightful she is about it. Have a look at the Instagram post here.

Read Mouni Roy Spends Time With Nephews In Lock Down; Says 'she Is Now Their Favorite Aunt'

Also read Arjun Bijlani Shares A Hilarious Meme On Him & Mouni Roy Amidst 21-day Lockdown; See

Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.