Alaya F Shares Wonderful Throwback Kathak Video Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan, has become a social sensation. Alaya's F's Instagram updates get flooded with fans' comments. Her recent throwback video while performing Kathak has surprised fans with her astonishing dancing skills.

Alaya F shares throwback Kathak video

Alaya F's Instagram video is proof that the Jawaani Jaaneman actor is missing her Kathak classes amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. In the video, Alaya F is seen performing the spinning move in Kathak diligently with utmost grace. In the caption, she says, "Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds". Check out Alaya F's Instagram video here:

Also Read | Alaya F Recalls Her Parents' Reaction To The Trailer Of Her Debut Movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

While many fans poured hearts in the comment section, many also appreciated her dancing skills. While a fan said, "Wow", another fan said, "Amazing moves". See the comments here.

Also Read | Alaya F's best clubbing outfits in THESE pictures will give you fashion inspiration

A few days back, Alaya Furniturewala shared a video to show fans how she planned a scrumptious treat for Sunday brunch. In the video, she is seen sanitizing her hands and pouring hot chocolate over the pancakes. She also pours some juice in a glass, while looking at the camera and zestfully smiling.

Also Read | Alaya F Reveals She Is Obsessed With Concealer, Mascara & Lip-balm; Shares Beauty Tips

Also Read | Alaya Furniturewala has a hidden talent of drawing and doodling & these pics prove it

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.