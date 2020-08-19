KAWS Launches His Sculpture 'Companion' In The Stratosphere On Its 20th Anniversary, Watch

Designer Brian Donnelly, popularly known as KAWS, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his artistic character named 'Companion'. The event took place on Monday, where fans saw the artist launch his work 'Companion' 41km into the stratosphere. The artist also uploaded a video on YouTube where fans could see the sculpture in the stratosphere. Read ahead to know more details.

KAWS celebrates 20th anniversary of Companion

KAWS' sculpture, named 'Companion' was recently launched into the stratosphere to celebrate its 20th anniversary. This event was organised by KAWS and his Hong Kong-based art studio AllRightsReserved (ARR) to stage his work on the occasion. Before this, 'Companion' had been exhibited in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong and Japan.

KAWS' sculpture Companion, looks like Disney's Mickey Mouse in a spacesuit. The sculpture has its hands on its eyes and is also sporting big shoes. The video that was released by the artist was actually recorded in July but was recently released due to the occasion, as reports claim. Take a look at the video:

The video starts with Companion rising to the stratosphere with calm music in the background. The entire video is a montage of shots of the artwork just drifting above the atmosphere. The video is 4 minutes long and has attracted many views and comments from fans. It is reported that the ARR team used a sounding balloon to get it to the stratosphere.

COMPANION dons on a spacesuit and gets ready for the space mission. The space journey took about 8 hours for preparation, lift-off, departure to landing.

Who is KAWS?

KAWS or Brian Donnelly is an American artist who uses figurative characters and motifs in his art. He is very popular worldwide and is especially well known in Asian countries. His work has many repeating images and much of his work can be universally recognised. He is seen creating art with figures that resemble Mickey Mouse, the Michelin Man, the Smurfs, Snoopy, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

