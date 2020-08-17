Blackpink Stands 4th In World's Most-subscribed Artists On YouTube List, Beats Eminem

South Korean girl-band Blackpink surpassed American rapper Eminem in subscribers tally on YouTube. According to YG Entertainment, on August 17, Blackpink's official YouTube channel reached 44 million subscribers by 9 am (KST) on August 16. The South Korean girls' band beat Eminem to rank with Justin Bieber, DJ Marshmello, and Ed Sheeran in the Top 4 most-subscribed global artists on YouTube.

The milestone achieved by Blackpink is considered as the most remarkable record that a Kpop artist has ever established. Blackpink bagged this achievement 4 years after debuting in Korea and a year and a half after entering the US market. Currently, Blackpink's YouTube channel is showing rapid growth as there are about 100,000 more subscribers per day since How You Like That was released in June.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is all set to release a collaboration song with American pop star Selena Gomez. A couple of days back, the project was announced through an Instagram post. According to the post, the first single will be dropped on August 28.

About Blackpink members

The South Korean girl group was formed by YG Entertainment with four members, artists Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The girl group debuted in August 2016 with their single album, titled Square One. Blackpink has collaborated with artists like Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa before this. With the former, they have the song Sour Candy and with the latter they have released the song Kiss and Make-Up in the past.

Blackpink's records

Blackpink has bagged numerous records in the global music market with the title song How You Like That pre-released on June 26. The song gained an achievement as it recorded 86.3 million views on the first day of release and officially listed itself in 5 categories of the Guinness World Records, including the Most-Viewed YouTube video in 24 hours.

After that, Blackpink also garnered a series of achievements in line with its title 'YouTube queen' such as hitting 100 million views with this music-video after nearly 32 hours, followed by 200 million views after 7 days, and 300 million views after 21 days. In addition, the choreography video of the song is also approaching 200 million views.

