Who Is Taylor Ann Linko? Know More This Artist Who Paints Bridal Gowns

Taylor Ann Linko is a San-Diego based artist and entrepreneur. She rose to popularity on social media after creating numerous eye-catching wedding dresses for her clients. Taylor Ann Linko started getting design requests in 2016 after she customized her own bridal gown. She took to social media posting pictures of her breathtaking and colourful wedding dress. Soon, Linko started getting requests to customize wedding dresses from many of her followers.

How did Linko start making colourful Wedding Dresses?

In an interview with Business Insider, Linko revealed that while designing her own bridal gown, she added colours on the flowers which were already embroidered on the bridal gown. She also revealed that the process wasn’t as easy as she had imagined. Linko claimed that while airbrushing her wedding dress, the stunning look of the gown didn’t come together until the very end. Despite it being her first attempt, the results stunned her and a lot of her followers alike.

Taylor Ann Linko starts her own business-Canvas Bridal

Following the reaction that her wedding dress received online, Linko started her own company "Canvas Bridal." In her interview, Linko revealed that she used the profits from her first dress sale to buy more supplies and got a written contract for her business. The dress which Linko designed for her first client had a peacock-style colour combination.

At present, the San-Diego resident sells her splendid creations via the website of her brand Canvas Bridal. Currently, her company ships the beautiful wedding gowns only in the US.

How much do the airbrushed wedding gowns cost?

The price of Linko's mesmerising wedding dresses ranges between $1,500 to $4,210. One of her most popular creations is the "Blue Sun" dress, which retails at $3,780. In her interview, Linko revealed that at first, she airbrushed dresses which her clients would send her. However, she felt that her creativity had taken a backseat because she was merely following the instructions of her clients.

Source: Canvas Bridal (Offical Website)

Hence, she soon decided to start sourcing her own bridal gowns so that she could preserve her artistic vision. The Business Insider report suggests that Linko started sourcing her dresses from donations, thrift stores, and bridal shops that were either closing or looking to get rid of gowns. Here are some of Taylor Ann Linko's best creations.

