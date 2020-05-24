Kamal Haasan Hails 3 Events In Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's B'day Wish; Mohanlal Joins In

From being first state to record a COVID-19 case to succeeding in flattening the curve, the efforts taken by the Kerala Government in containing the spread of COVID-19 have been making global headlines. Apart from Health Minister KK Shailaja, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too has been winning praises, from well-known names. As the CM celebrated his 76th birthday on Sunday, Kamal Haasan was one of those to hail the leader for his work in the battle against COVID-19.

READ: 'Vande Bharat' Adds 2 New Cases To Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 Curve'; Vijayan Says 'warning' Sign For All States

Haasan took to Twitter to highlight three events from the life of Pinarayi Vijayan to convey his greetings on the occasion.

First was about CM Vijayan ‘creating a storm’ when he had talked with a bloodstained shirt. The Makkal Needhi Miam Chief was referring to the leader’s political ambition when he was young, being taken into custody during the Emergency. Upon his release, he had made a speech with a bloodstained shirt, worn during his time in the jail, in the Kerala Assembly.

The second event is the ongoing one, the efforts to curb COVID-19, with Haasan stating that he had made his state the ‘object of adulation’ in the country.

The Indian 2 star then recalled another recent event in April, when CM Vijayan had stated that Kerala and Tamil Nadu are ‘brothers’, refuting reports that their borders would be closed due to the pandemic. The actor-politican conveyed his ‘heartfelt wishes’ to ‘our comrade’ Pinarayi Vijayan.

Here’s the post

Then, he created a storm by talking with a bloodstained shirt. Now, he has made his state the object of adulation in the country. The CM of Kerala emphasised our bond, calling us brothers, keeping the borders open. Our Heartfelt birthday wishes to our comrade @vijayanpinarayi — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 24, 2020

READ: 'Pinarayi Vijayan Most Arrogant CM Kerala Has Seen', Alleges Congress Amid Migrant Crisis

Another veteran actor to greet Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday was from his own state, Mohanlal. The Malayalam films superstar shared a photograph with the CM, both dressed in white shirts and ‘mundu’, and even having similar poses from their interaction.

Here’s the post

Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayi sir pic.twitter.com/TWTQyrQi9s — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 24, 2020

Mohanlal had also celebrated his birthday recently, on May 21. At that time too, Kamal Haasan had let out a strong post, sharing how he envied him for his quality of work, liking him since his first film and loving his ‘younger brother’ more after working with him.

Meanwhile, Kerala is one of the states with the lowest casualties in the COVID-19 pandemic with four deaths. Out of close to 800 cases, over 500 of the patients have recovered.

READ: 'Curve Has Flattened': CM Vijayan As Kerala Reports No COVID Case For 2nd Consecutive Day

READ: Kerala Ready To Receive NRIs As And When Centre Allows: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.