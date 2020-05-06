'Pinarayi Vijayan Most Arrogant CM Kerala Has Seen', Alleges Congress Amid Migrant Crisis

Congress Lok Sabha member K. Muraleedharan on Wednesday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for turning down the party aid for migrant workers' train fares. Speaking to the media, the Congress leader called the CM as the "Most arrogant Chief Minister that the state has ever seen."

He said that the saving grace is the Party only has a year left to see Vijayan, who will go down as 'the most arrogant CM the state has seen'. K Muraleedharan further refused to give "a single rupee" to the CM Relief Fund as according to him, it will be used to bail out those who have killed Congress workers. He also accused the Chief Minister of using the daily evening press meets to abuse his political opponents. The Congress member is the son of four times Kerala Chief Minister K.Karunakaran -- Muraleedharan.

Kerala CM turns down Cong's aid

The Kerala government on Tuesday turned down the Congress Party's aid to bear the train fare for migrant workers who are going back to their home states. According to reports, the Alappuzha district collector refused the district Congress committee’s Rs 10 lakh cheque. Similarly, the district collectors in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram turned the party's cheques.

As this resulted in a clash of words between the political parties, the Congress workers carried out protests in Alappuzha and Kochi. However, Kerala CM later said that it was an arrangement made by the railways and the state has no role in it.

Cong to bear fares for migrant workers

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a statement on Monday announced that the party has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. She added that this will be the Congress’ "humble contribution in service of our compatriots" and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them.

Statement Of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi



The Indian National Congress has

taken a decision that every Pradesh

Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard pic.twitter.com/kxruKa0xgI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

