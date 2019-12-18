What Is 'KGF' Star Yash Doing In China? Here's What We Know

After shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 for over a year, Yash is finally ready to present the audience with a brand new film. Recently, the first look poster of the film was released by the filmmakers. The trailer of the film will be out on December 21, which is when the makers will also celebrate the first anniversary of the film. Recently, the KGF star reportedly took a trip to China.

Yash is currently in China for his farmhouse shopping and will reportedly return on December 21 for the launch of the first look of KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt would be performing the role of a villain in the movie. He announced that the first look of the movie will be coming out on December 21 by a post on Twitter. While talking to an entertainment portal about the movie, Dutt revealed that the success of KGF is not ultimate and he would never like to rest on his laurels. He added that once the film is out, he will not talk about it. He further said if the movie turns out to be a hit, he would not open his mouth at all. He explained the reason saying that this might make you lose your focus.

The first installment of the movie titled KGF: Chapter 1 was a box office hit. It was directed by Prashanth Neel. The film features Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash in pivotal roles.

