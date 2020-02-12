KGF Star Yash Shares Pic With Co-star Raveena Tandon From Sets, Leaves Fans Super Excited

After weeks of speculation, Raveena Tandon officially joined the cast of Yash-starrer Kolar Gold Fields (KGF): Chapter 2. Joining Sanjay Dutt, Tandon will be enacting the role of Ramika Sen in the Kannada film. Receiving a warm welcome to the sets, the main lead actor of the film posted a picture and stated that although Ramika Sen would not be allowed in Rocky's territory, Tandon would be definitely more welcome in his (Yash's) hometown. With several likes and comments on the post, the picture has left fans and netizens super excited for what's coming up. See the picture below -

Yash welcomes Raveena Tandon as she joins sets

Not just Raveena, KGF 2 also had another addition to the cast. Veteran South film actor Rao Ramesh is also now a part of the team. On Monday, the makers share a photograph of him with the director Prashant Neel to state that they were ‘thrilled’ to welcome him on board.

Welcome on board Rao Ramesh sir. We're thrilled for everyone to watch you in #KGFChapter2. pic.twitter.com/waGO1C81Me — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 10, 2020

The first posters of KGF 2 were released on the first anniversary of the first installment of the film. However, the team has not announced the release date of the second part yet. Yash recently created fan frenzy when he was shooting for the action film in Mysuru. Directed by Prashant Neel, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Adheera is among the other highlights of the movie.

The first part of the film ended on a cliffhanger, left a lot of unanswered questions, with much of Rocky Bhai's life story yet to be revealed. All these questions and new enemies will be revealed in the sequel. It is being said that the second part will be much more exciting and grander than the first, with an even more intricate storyline. KGF ended with Yash's character completing his assassination mission and finally gaining control of the gold mines.

