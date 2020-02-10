The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'KGF 2': Raveena Tandon Has Interesting Intro As She Joins Set, Another Veteran Part Of It

Others

Amid the shooting of 'Kolar Gold Fields: Chapter 2' (KGF 2), Raveena Tandon joined the cast. She was introduced as the 'lady who issues the death warrant.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
KGF

It’s official! After weeks of speculation, Raveena Tandon has officially joined the cast of Yash-starrer Kolar Gold Fields (KGF): Chapter 2’. The actor joins another star, Sanjay Dutt, to have a representation from the Hindi film industry in the Kannada film. The Mohra star is enacting the role of Ramika Sen, but the makers had an interesting way to describe her character, ‘the lady who issues the death warrant.’ 

READ: 'KGF' Star Yash Gives Dulquer Salmaan Huge Titles As They Meet, Makes Delightful Promise

Raveena Tandon joined the sets of KGF 2 on Sunday, with director Prashant Neel introducing her in the intense manner, apart from calling her ‘most energetic.’ The actor responded that it was absolutely a ‘pleasure’ for her to do the film. A day later, the 45-year-old herself took to Instagram to share her delight, posing with Neel. 

READ:Dulquer Salmaan Pens Special Post For Yash, Says 'Waiting For Rockstar Rocky In KGF 2'

Raveena called Neel the ‘coolest director in da world’ for the ‘warm welcome’ to the ‘KGF family’ before revealing her character’s name. 

Here’s the post 

It is not clear if she plays the role of a judge, with the description ‘the lady who issues the death warrant’ given to her, but fans would be excited to know more about it as the release date approaches. 

READ:'KGF' 2: Yash Creates Fan Frenzy During Shoot In Mysuru; Pics, Videos From Set Leak

Not just Raveena, KGF 2 also had another addition to the cast. Veteran South film actor Rao Ramesh is also now a part of the team. On Monday, the makers share a photograph of him with the director Prashant Neel to state that they were ‘thrilled’ to welcome him on board. 

The first posters of KGF 2 were released on the first anniversary of the first installment of KGF. However, the team has not announced the release date of the second part yet. Yash recently created fan frenzy when he was shooting for the action film in Mysuru. 

READ:Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Becomes KGF’s Rocky In This Epic Fan Video'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK