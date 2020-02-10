'KGF 2': Raveena Tandon Has Interesting Intro As She Joins Set, Another Veteran Part Of It

It’s official! After weeks of speculation, Raveena Tandon has officially joined the cast of Yash-starrer Kolar Gold Fields (KGF): Chapter 2’. The actor joins another star, Sanjay Dutt, to have a representation from the Hindi film industry in the Kannada film. The Mohra star is enacting the role of Ramika Sen, but the makers had an interesting way to describe her character, ‘the lady who issues the death warrant.’

Raveena Tandon joined the sets of KGF 2 on Sunday, with director Prashant Neel introducing her in the intense manner, apart from calling her ‘most energetic.’ The actor responded that it was absolutely a ‘pleasure’ for her to do the film. A day later, the 45-year-old herself took to Instagram to share her delight, posing with Neel.

Raveena called Neel the ‘coolest director in da world’ for the ‘warm welcome’ to the ‘KGF family’ before revealing her character’s name.

It is not clear if she plays the role of a judge, with the description ‘the lady who issues the death warrant’ given to her, but fans would be excited to know more about it as the release date approaches.

Not just Raveena, KGF 2 also had another addition to the cast. Veteran South film actor Rao Ramesh is also now a part of the team. On Monday, the makers share a photograph of him with the director Prashant Neel to state that they were ‘thrilled’ to welcome him on board.

Welcome on board Rao Ramesh sir. We're thrilled for everyone to watch you in #KGFChapter2. pic.twitter.com/waGO1C81Me — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) February 10, 2020

The first posters of KGF 2 were released on the first anniversary of the first installment of KGF. However, the team has not announced the release date of the second part yet. Yash recently created fan frenzy when he was shooting for the action film in Mysuru.

