The stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is making a comeback on television with an all-new exciting bunch of contestants. The format of the show revolves around celebrity contestants performing various types of daredevil stunts to go ahead in the game and win the ultimate title. Like several previous seasons, the latest edition will be hosted by celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty who is known for directing high-octane action films.

From Shivangi Joshi to Rubina Dilaik, this year's contestant line-up is quite interesting with several prominent faces of the television world taking part in the reality show. Recently, host Rohit Shetty took to his social media handle and dropped a new promo clip of the show. Along with the clip, the ace director also unveiled the premiere date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiere date out

On Wednesday, Rohit Shetty took to his official Instagram handle and shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In the promo, the ace director is seen jumping over a car and then climbing on a helicopter, as it circled in the air. As per the post, the reality show will begin airing on TV from 2nd July onwards.

Sharing the video, Rohit Shetty wrote in the caption "AA RAHA HOON LEKAR.. KHATRON KE KHILADI. 2nd July se, raat 9 baje, har weekend @colorstv par! #khatronkekhiladi12 #kkk12 #capetown #southafrica."

Take a look at the post-

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The 12th edition of the Colors TV reality show is filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Ever since the shooting began contestants have been sharing exciting videos from their shoot location giving fans a sneak peek into all the fun they are having there. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will feature contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik and many others.

Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty