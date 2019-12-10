Kiccha Sudeep Reveals That His Wife Threatened Him Due To This Bollywood Actor

South sensation Kiccha Sudeep will soon be sharing the screen space with Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the much-awaited film Dabangg 3. His fans are waiting with bated breath to see him opposite Salman in the movie. The film will soon be releasing on December 20, 2019. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actor made a surprising revelation about actor Hrithik Roshan. He revealed that in an interview with an online portal that he has never hated Hrithik Roshan more than anyone else. Sudeep was quipped on whether he would ever share the screen space with the War actor. To this, he replied that if he ever does a film with Hrithik, his wife will be the first one to report on the sets.

Also Read: 'Dabangg 3' New Poster: Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey Ready To Take On Bad Guys

Kiccha Sudeep revealed that he has watched the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai more than 10 times

The Eega actor revealed that his wife is a huge Hrithik Roshan fan and it was because of her that he saw Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which was Hrithik's debut film in Bollywood. He went on to say that he has seen the film more than 10 times because his wife threatened him that if he refuses to take her to watch the film, she would go with someone else. He further added that whenever Hrithik used to dance on the screen, his wife used to be super excited. Sudeep revealed that the movie is one whole page in his life and that he and his wife have contributed a lot to its success.

Dabangg 3 also marks the Bollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar

The Pailwaan actor further added that he is a huge fan of Hrithik and considers it a blessing to just watch him on the big screen. He added that the Jodha Akbar actor is an extremely dedicated person in his craft. Sudeep said that it will be just extraordinary to just sit and watch him work. Talking about the film Dabangg 3, it is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film has been in the news right since its inception and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The film also stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar who will make her Bollywood debut in the film.

Also Read: Saiee Manjrekar Unveils New 'Dabangg 3' Poster, Terms It As Decade's 'baddest Fight Ever'

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Asked About Having A Female 'Dabangg' In The Film, Her Answer Makes Sense

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.