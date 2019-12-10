'Dabangg 3' New Poster: Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey Ready To Take On Bad Guys

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. And after the success of Dabangg 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of its third installment, Dabangg 3. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film has been in the news since its inception and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar who will make her Bollywood debut in the film. As per reports, the biggest highlight of the film is the fight sequence between the baddie Kiccha Sudeep and Salman. The cast is on a promotional spree and they recently made their appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan himself.

Recently, a new poster from the film was shared by Saiee Manjrekar in which Salman Khan is seen flaunting his sculpted body and abs as he goes shirtless to take on the villain Kiccha Sudeep aka Balli. In the poster, Salman Khan’s character seems angry and ready to take on the bad guys in a shirtless look. In the background, one can notice the fire and Kiccha can be seen looking at Salman Khan. Recently, in an interview, Sudeep had mentioned that he had to prepare very well to fight against Salman for the climax scenes and that they are a major USP of the film.

Fans are super excited and cannot keep their calm and have been sharing the poster. Salman has been receiving positive responses for his look in the poster. Saiee Manjrekar also tweeted along with the post saying in 10 days they will bring the audience the biggest fight ever. Take a look at the poster.

