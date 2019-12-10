Saiee Manjrekar Unveils New 'Dabangg 3' Poster, Terms It As Decade's 'baddest Fight Ever'

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is just around the corner. The star is reportedly being involved with the songs, the casting, and the dialogues of the film. Dabangg 3 is set to be Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar’s debut film in Bollywood. Saiee Manjrekar has time and again opened up about Salman’s kind gestures towards her as a newcomer in the industry, and also stated that she felt 'lucky' to be considered for such an opportunity. On December 10, Saiee shared a new poster of Dabangg 3 on her social media handle.

Saiee Manjrekar cannot keep calm as Dabangg 3 is just 10 days away

Saiee Manjrekar will be seen playing the love interest to young Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Dabangg 3. With all the hype about Bhaijaan’s movie, debutant Saiee Majrekar has also left no unturned in promoting the film. Saiee’s Instagram handle is flooded with Salman Khan’s pictures. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram to share a new poster of Dabangg 3, expressing her excitement towards the movie. Sharing that Dabangg 3 is just ten days away from its release, she termed the movie to be the 'decade’s biggest and baddest fight ever’. Have a look at the poster.

Helmed by legendary choreographer Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha alongside Salman, who has been essaying the character Rajjo since the first installment of the franchise. South superstar Kiccha Sudeep will play the role of the antagonist in the film. The movie will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

