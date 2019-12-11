Kichcha Sudeep Opens Up About Why Baahubali Succeeded While Sye Raa Failed

Kichcha Sudeep is all set to feature in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The renowned south Indian actor will be playing the role of Balli Singh in the film, the latest antagonist to Salman's iconic character Inspector Chulbul Pandey. Dabangg 3 is not the only movie that Kichcha is working on, as he is set to feature in several other south Indian films next year. Recently in an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Kichcha Sudeep spoke about why Baahubali was a major success while Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy failed to impress audiences and box office.

Kichcha Sudeep on why Baahubali was a success while Sye Raa failed

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was a Telugu epic historical action film that was directed by Surender Reddy and released on October 2, 2019. The movie starred Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Other actors who played a prominent role in the film were Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Kichcha Sudeep. While the movie was praised by critics and audiences, it failed to make magic at the box office and earned less money than its budget.

In the exclusive interview with the entertainment portal, Kichcha Sudeep spoke in length about why the film failed so badly at the Box Office. The actor said that blaming and looking at it, saying it did not get its due is wrong. He said that Sye Raa had a cultural problem.

Kichcha stated that it was a biopic on someone from the south and that one could not write fiction when it came to biopics. He added that one needed to capture what really happened and probably elaborate on it when it came to a biographical film. On the other hand, Baahubali was a fantasy film that had completely fictional characters and was set in a fictional world. Due to these factors, Baahubai was like a fairy tale that could be watched anywhere at any time. However, Sye Raa was a biopic which had truth to it.

Kichcha Sudeep further stated that he had learnt a valuable lesson from the failure of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, saying that if one wanted to do a pan India film, they had to fantasize about things. You cannot have cultural issues come in between. Baahubali was huge everywhere because it was a fantasy film.

Kichcha Sudeep praised the director of Baahubali, Rajamouli, saying that he was a very intelligent man. His film Makkhi did not perform well, which is why he created Baahubali. He stated that Rajamouli was a fast learner who studied the market and developed his next film accordingly. This is something that Kichcha Sudeep said he would do in the future.

