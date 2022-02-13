Kiss Day 2022: Adnan Sami Shares Unseen Picture With Amitabh Bachchan

Kiss Day is celebrated every year on February 13, ahead of Valentine's Day. A simple kiss can make your partner's day this Valentine Week. According to a scientific fact, kissing releases ‘happy hormones’ called Oxytocin, Dopamine and Serotonin. Meanwhile, Padma Shri Adnan Sami has marked the day in a hilarious manner by sharing a picture with Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adnan Sami shared a throwback picture with Big B on Kiss Day. The funny click is from the duo's song 'Kabhi Nahi'. For an unversed, 'Kabhi Nahi' song is from Adnan's album 'Tera Chehra'. In the photo, Amitabh and Sami's faces are all covered with lipstick marks. He captioned the post, "Happy #KissDay Y’all!! 😘😄 @amitabhbachchan #amitabhbachchan #adnansami".

Netizens can't stop laughing at Adnan Sami's 'Kiss Day 2022' post

The post has left netizens in splits with one writing, "Hahaha the best post of the day 😍..wish you n mam the same ☺️", another one commented, "This was my favourite childhood song ❤️🔥". Some comments included, "Happy kiss day to u tooo...", "The best one I've seen so far, Sir 😂", and some even dropped heart emojis to the picture.

Adnan Sami often shares throwback pictures with his film fraternity friends. Recently, on the sad demise of the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, he shared a picture, featuring his parents and the late singer. He captioned it, "My parents with Lata didi in Abu-Dhabi at a lunch hosted by the Indian Ambassdor during her visit in the 80s". The singer further added, "This is the only time I ever saw my Baba ‘Starstruck’ & in ‘Awe’ of anyone. And he had worked with Presidents, Prime Miniters & world leaders around the world! He just adored Lata ji!"

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Jhund. The upcoming sports drama is based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO, Slum Soccer. The film will star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, while Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will play pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Nagraj Manjule, while T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Aatpat Films are jointly bankrolling it.