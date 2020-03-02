'How Deep Is Your Love & Concern For India?': Kubbra Sait Lashes Out At Aamir Khan

While a number of Bollywood celebrities are voicing their opinion on the current political scenario of India, often taking strong stances, superstar Aamir Khan has refrained from making any political statements.

Nevertheless, in an apparent reference to the Delhi violence that erupted last week and the ongoing unrest in the country, 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait in an ambiguous but pointed tweet questioned Aamir Khan's 'love and concern' for India as he shared concern over China's Coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, director Anubhav Sinha in January 2020 had come out in support of Aamir over his silence on India's political issues and said, "Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right......" [sic]

While Kubbra's tweet doesn't give enough clarity as to what her specific complaint is, the comments under the tweet suggest that she's probably demanding him to break his silence on the violence and political storm raging around Citizenship Amendment Bill.

And how exactly deep is your love and concern for India?#AamirKhan https://t.co/gwjhpSMXFX — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) March 1, 2020

Reactions on Kubbra's tweet

Kubbra's tweet triggered a debate. Many users came out in support of Aamir Khan and said that he raised a concern over a health crisis. One fan said, "We all know what he had to face the last time he voiced his views on the state of affairs in the country. Why target him to say something in the current situation?" [sic], in reference to a controversy from a few years earlier where Aamir Khan had put forth that 'intolerance' had caused him to ponder leaving the country.

@amirkhanmma, i i know you had to face backlash last time. But is that reason to let this all happen? You can't take side but at least you can appeal for peace and somehow inspire the people to be inclusive without taking any particular side. — The Gift of Magi (@pvnkabi) March 1, 2020

Only if we could empathise that how much these ppl will be abused if they kept their opinion. It might spread more tension if they say anything. Freedom of speech is his right as well.He does a lot for the country please stop this. #AamirKhan — NorBlackNorWyt (@NorBlackNorWyt) March 1, 2020

Hi Kubbra, unfair on your part to himiliate #AamirKhan. @aamir_khan has done so much for the country and continues to do that. Look at his body of work & activism. I think he is not a Twitter activist. — Born Of Web (@BornOfWeb) March 1, 2020

