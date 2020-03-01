Chinese Envoy To India 'deeply Touched' By Aamir Khan's Message On Coronavirus

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan who is very popular in China had expressed concern on February 22 over the coronavirus outbreak in the country that has claimed over 2,800 lives to date.

On February 28, Sun Weidong, the Chinese ambassador to India, took to his Twitter handle and thanked Aamir Khan for his support. Sharing Aamir's video, Weidong said that he is 'deeply touched' by his emotional message. The Chinese envoy also called Aamir an 'ambassador of love' and said that his support which is 'full of hope' is well received in China.

Jackie Chan gives update after concerns over his health due to Coronavirus; read here

Deeply touched by emotional message from #AamirKhan, movie star & ambassador of love. His support is full of hope, well received in #China & reflect our friendship. Believe we will eventually embrace brighter future when Spring flowers bloom across #China. @aamir_khan #FightVirus pic.twitter.com/wPRFzFjCav — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) February 28, 2020

Khan in his video advised people to take precautions and follow the government's instructions in "this time of crisis". Khan, 54, became a household name in China due to the huge popularity of his movies such as 3 Idiots and Dangal



Interacting with his Chinese fans through Weibo social media account which is akin to Twitter, Aamir said, "A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned."

The video that was supported by Chinese subtitles further showed Aamir expressing condolences for the lives lost in China because of COVID-19. "I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close. I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us."

"I hope and pray that things get back to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and my prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Sending you all my love, take care, be safe, be healthy," he concluded.

Aamir Khan wishes Taapsee Pannu and 'Team Thappad' good luck; Anubhav Sinha reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.