Danish Sait Opens Up About His Mental Health Issues In A Series Of Tweets

Danish Sait recently took to his Twitter handle to share a series of tweets to open up about his mental health. The actor also shared a picture of his medicines with one of the tweets. He shared these tweets upon his disagreements with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's tweet.

Also Read: Danish Sait's 5 Hilarious Answers During AMA Session Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

It all started after Vivek shared a tweet wherein he stated that bipolar disorder, multiple personality disorder, depression, etc are all fancy words given by psychiatrists who do not wish to work on the emotional health of the patient and want to earn money only through drug prescriptions. He had further written that everyone has faced all of the above situations on a daily basis. Danish quoted the director's tweet and explained why does he disagree with him on the same.

Also Read: Maharashtra Police Has Been Intimidating Me,' Alleges Vivek Agnihotri Amid Sushant Probe

Danish Sait shares his medicines with his tweet

Quoting the tweet, Danish wrote that he differs from Vivek's opinion on the same. He added how he has tried to elevate himself from his battle with depression and hinted that it has been a difficult process. The comedian stated how he was once in a phase in his life wherein just removing his shoes and going to bed was a tedious task for him.

Danish further stated that performing any mundane chore was a huge deal for him. The French Biryani actor then mentioned how his doctor helped him to find balance with therapy and medication. Danish then went on to share a picture of his 'stock of life' along with his tweet which was a picture of his medicines.

Sir! I beg to differ. I’ve tried elevating myself, it’s very difficult. At 1 point, taking my shoes off and going to sleep was a task. Anything mundane felt like a big deal. My doctor helped me find balance with therapy & medication. Here’s a picture of my stock of life 🙃 https://t.co/O3LnYKrqKC pic.twitter.com/PteuFa0T72 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 31, 2020

Danish Sait wants to live his life without tablets

Danish shared another tweet wherein he stated that he hopes, tries, and prays that he can one day live his life without the crutch of a tablet. The Improv All-Stars Game Night actor also mentioned that this process will take time. Danish, however, wrote that he is trying his level best to cope up with the same.

Having said that, I genuinely hope, try and pray that I can one day live my life without the crutch of a tablet. It will take me work, I am genuinely trying. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 31, 2020

The actor wrote in another tweet that he knows a lot of people who go, 'How can you be in depression' after they witness a smiling face. The Humble Politician Nograj actor added that these people are not wrong and that they are only reacting to what they see. Lastly, he urged all his fans to keep an open mind, try and understand that this is hard to explain and harder to deal with.

& I’ll be honest, I know a lot of people question a smiling face and go “How can you be in depression”. I don’t think you’re wrong, you’re only reacting to what you see. But, please, keep an open mind, try and understand this is hard to explain and harder to deal with. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) August 31, 2020

Also Read: Danish Sait Opens Up About Personal Life, Says His 'house Felt Like A WWE Set Growing Up'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.