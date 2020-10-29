Kubbra Sait Shares Interesting News About Gay Penguin Couple That Stole Eggs

A piece of unique news is trending on social media. It is about a gay penguin couple who had stolen an egg from a heterosexual penguin couple last year. This year they have stolen an entire nest of eggs. Many people are sharing this interesting piece of information online. Actor Kubbra Sait to is intrigued by this and took to her Instagram to share this news about the penguins to her followers. Read ahead to know more.

Kubbra Sait shares an interesting piece about gay penguins

Actor Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram handle to share this interesting piece of information. She posted a newspaper clipping of the article about his infamous male gay penguin couple who nicked an entire nest of eggs from a lesbian couple. She captioned her post as, “Just really really pressing news you needed to read today. Via: @hussain_v”.

According to a report by NBC News, the couple is taking turns to sit on the eggs to keep them warm. But the eggs are unlikely to fertilise because they were laid by a lesbian couple. this male gay African penguin couple is kept at the Dutch zoo. Back in 2019, the same couple stole a single egg from a heterosexual couple who weren’t alert enough to pay attention to it.

A peek into Kubbra Sait’s Instagram

Kubbra Sait regularly updates her 427K followers on Instagram about her personal and professional life. She shares her gorgeous photos from her photoshoots as well. Her family and her cat frequently make it to her Instagram feed as well. She often shares picturesque photos of rainbows and beaches on her Instagram. She also often adds quirky captions to her photos.

Kubbra Sait’s Instagram often features her cat, Shifu, frequently in her photos. The Sacred Games actor loves taking photos and video with it and even of it. She and her mother Yasmin Sait are often seen doing fun things with the pet cat. In one of the videos, Shifu is really intrigued by a laser light’s beam and trails the beam to catch it.

Kubbra Sait rose to fame because of the peculiar character of Kukoo that she played on the gangster drama series Sacred Games. She was widely appreciated for her performance in it. She has also been a part of the film Jodi Breakers, Jawaani Jaaneman and Dolly Kitty Aur Vo Chamake Sitare.

Image courtesy- @kubbrasait Instagram

