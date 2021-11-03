Kylie Jenner And Stormi Get Matching Diamond Rings From Travis Scott; See Pic

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are one popular mother-daughter duo. From sporting matching outfits, the duo now also have a matching pair of rings. As Kylie recently showed off her and Stormi's strong bond's symbol, she also revealed the pair of rings was gifted by none other than her partner Travis Scott.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her and Stormi twinning in their latest piece of jewellery. The picture had the Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's finely manicured hands with long nails had a huge diamond-studded ring. The photo also saw a similar ring on Stormi's little hand. Sharing the picture, Kylie Jenner revealed Travis Scott gifted them the set of jewellery and wrote, "daddy got us matching rings." Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian was enthralled by the rings as she wrote, "Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnnn" and "No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!" in the comments.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting married?

Kylie also gave her fans a closeup of the ring in her stories. While Kylie Jenner's fans were thrilled to see her twinning with Stormi, they were quick enough to spot a golden band on her ring finger. The golden ring fueled rumours about her and Travis Scott's engagement in no time. However, the couple is not planning to get married in the near future. As per a recent report by E!, a source revealed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's engagement rumours are completely wrong. Moreover, the diamond that Travis Scott gifted the television personality holds a different meaning. As per the report, the pieces of jewellery were matching Toi et Moi rings. These rings are given as sentimental presents as they symbolise the union of two people. Moreover, the ring's style represents love and the everlasting bond found between mother and daughter. The news outlet reported Kylie's ring's cost was around $300,000, while Stormi's little treasure costs nearly $40,000.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018. While Kylie is pregnant with her and Scott's second baby, they are spending more quality time with their toddler Stormi. The trio recently sported different Halloween costumes and posted some loved up photos.

Image: Shutterstock