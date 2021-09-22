Kylie Jenner Announces New Venture 'Kylie Baby'; Poses With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner recently made a huge announcement about her upcoming venture named Kylie Baby and expressed her excitement to share the news with her fans.

Kylie Jenner also added a glimpse of herself with her daughter, Stormi, with whom she posed while promoting her products. Many celebrity artists as well as the fans congratulated her and stated how happy they were for her.

Kylie Jenner announces 'Kylie Baby'

Kylie Jenner recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which she can be seen in a stunning blue bodycon dress while her daughter, Stormi, can be seen resting on her lap in a bathrobe. The photo also depicted how Kylie Jenner is promoting her products by applying them to her daughter’s leg.

In the caption, she wrote about how this new venture was her dream to develop clean, safe effective, and conscious baby care when she became a mother. She further shared more details about her new Venture and revealed that it will be launched on 28 September 2021. She wrote, “i’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom. i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th ☁️ @kyliebaby.” (sic)

Many celebrity artists took to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post and congratulated her while some others stated how cute they looked together. Khloe Kardashian stated, ‘I’ve been waiting for years!!!! I love this’ while another artist wrote, ‘I am soooo excited for this I might just have another baby’. Even the fans were thrilled to know about her new venture and stated that cannot wait to use the products of her new venture. Many others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how eagerly they were waiting for the products. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kylie Jenner’s upcoming new venture, Kylie Baby.

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner