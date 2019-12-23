Laxxmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence Says Won't Attend Any Rajinikanth Event Without Permission

Was Raghava Lawrence’s latest tweet a fallout of the ‘cow dung’ row? The director-actor on Sunday announced that he won’t be attending any function featuring Rajinikanth without the ‘Thalaivar’s permission. The Laxmmi Bomb maker added that he did not wish to divulge the 'many reasons' for making the statement.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, along with a snap when he is touching Rajinikanth’s feet, Raghava Lawrence wrote, “Hi Friends and Fans. wanted to say a small thing, hereafter I won’t attend any function regarding Thalaivar without his permission. I have many reason behind this which I don’t want to share. His blessing is more than anything for me.” (sic)

Here’s the post

Raghava Lawrence had recently sparked a row at the audio launch of Rajinikanth’s Darbar when he said he threw cow dung on Kamal Haasan’s posters as a child. He had made the comment to highlight how he was a die-hard Rajinikanth fan then, and the fans of the superstars often took on each other. The Kanchana director’s comment had infuriated Kamal Haasan’s fans. After the controversy, Raghava Lawrence personally met the Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief to offer him an explanation. He had even shared a pic with the Indian star.

This has not been the only controversy Raghava Lawrence found himself in this year. Earlier, his quitting Laxxmi Bomb, the remake of Kanchana, over ‘disrespect’ by the makers also had sparked a row. He, however, returned as director after lead actor Akshay Kumar intervened. Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and is gearing up for release on Eid 2020.

Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/TmL9U1OXdk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2019

