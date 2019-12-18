Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

Jatin Sarna is an Indian film and theatre actor who has been a part of the industry since 2011. He rose to fame with his performance as Bunty, in the Netflix show, Sacred Games. Recently, the actor got a big opportunity, and he was thrilled by it. Read more to know about the acting opportunity that knocked the doors of this young actor.

Sacred Games' Bunty makes a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Darbar

Jatin Sarna, who was critically acclaimed for his role in the 2018 Netflix original Sacred Games, was recently presented with an acting role in the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Sarna was excited when he was asked whether he would like to work in Darbar or not. On receiving a cameo in the movie the actor shared his thoughts and said that he was attending his theatre rehearsal one day when he got a call from Nalini Ratnam, a well-known casting director. She had called him up for offering him a chance to work with Rajinikanth and A.R. Murugadoss. She asked him if he would like to work which raised the curiosity of the actor.

Sarna asked her if he would be sharing the screen with Thalaiva, to which she responded by saying yes. Sarna stated that he definitely wanted to do the movie because of Rajinikanth, even if it was just a cameo. He went on to say that he always wanted to work with the Superstar of South and that he recently watched his Kaala, after which he had framed a poster of Rajinikanth’s dialogue ‘Kya Re?’ and had put it up on his wall. Sarna said that every time he looked at the poster he felt as if Rajinikanth was talking to him. This was just two days before he was offered the role of Darbar.

Sharing his experience of working in Darbar with the superstar, Sarna said that the experience was fantastic. He stated that Rajinikanth is very humble and down to earth, and so was everyone on the sets. He also said he had a great time working with AR Murugadoss.

