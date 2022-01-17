Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj Passes Away At 83, Confirms Family

Legendary Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was known for carrying forward the legacy of Lucknow Gharana in the Indian dance form, breathed his last on January 17, 2022. The legendary artist passed away at night at an age of 83. He was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan by the Indian government for his contribution to Indian art. His grandson Swaransh Mishra confirmed the news via a social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Swaransh Mishra shared a black and white picture of Birju Maharaj and penned a note informing his sudden death. He wrote, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji" in the note. "The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul.. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family", he added.

More about the legendary dancer

Birju Maharaj belonged to the well-known Lucknow Gharana of Kathak. He was born on February 4, 1938, in Lucknow and was named Pandit Brijmohan Mishra. Apart from Kathak, he was also a well-known classical singer and had provided music to several films. His father and teacher Achchan Maharaj, uncle Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj were also well-known artists.

The legendary artists also had connections with the film industry. He choreographed several iconic songs in various films including Umrao Jaan, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and more. He also provided music in Satyajit Ray's film Shatranj Ke Khiladi. In 1983, Birju Maharaj was awarded Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian art.

The news of his demise came as a shock to the entire country. Singer Adnan Sami took to his Twitter handle to express his grief and extend his heartfelt condolences to the family of the iconic dancer. The singer penned, "Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji." He further mentioned how the country has lost an iconic artist. He wrote, "We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts." "He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace," the singer added.

Image: Twitter/@SanjayK37894535