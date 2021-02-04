Pandit Birju Maharaj Birthday: Prakash Javadekar Wishes The Kathak Maestro

Noted Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj who has trained and choreographed several Bollywood songs, ringed in his 83rd birthday on February 4. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wished the Padma Vibhushan Awardee, who has dedicated his entire life towards Kathak. Javadekar prayed for Pandit Birju Maharaj's good health.

Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and extended his wishes to the legendary classical dancer while hailing him for taking the dance form to a new dimension. He also prayed for his long and healthy life. “A very happy birthday to Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was honored with Padmavibhushan, who took the Indian classical dance 'Kathak' to a new dimension in the world. Pray to God to live long and healthy.”

भारतीय शास्त्रीय नृत्य ‘कथक’ को देश-दुनिया के मानचीत्र में नये आयाम पर पहुंचाने वाले पद्मविभूषण से सम्मानित पंडित बिरजू महाराज को जन्मदिन की बहुत बधाई। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप दीर्घायु और स्वस्थ रहें । pic.twitter.com/pKlwJln8K7 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 4, 2021

Pandit Birju Maharaj is the leading exponent of the Varanasi Kalka-Bindadin Gharana of Kathak dance in India. Hailing from a family of eminent Kathak dancers including his father Jagannath Maharaj, popularly known as Acchan Maharaj of Lucknow Gharana ho served as court dancer in Raigarh. Pandit Birju Maharaj started dancing and showcasing his skills at the age of 13 at Sangeet Bharti in New Delhi followed by which he opened his dance school for the people who were interested in learning from the dancer and his disciples.

Pandit Birju Maharaj sought his training in Kathak from his paternal uncle Lachhu Maharaj and Shambhu Maharaj and his father Acchan Maharaj. The noted Kathak dancer has won several accolades for his talent. He won National Film Award for Huzaif for the film Vishwaroopam. He has been awarded Sangam Kala Award, Andra Ratna, Soviet Land Nehru Award, Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award, and Padma Vibhushan to name a few. Creating his name in Bollywood, the dancer has choreographed dance numbers in prominent films like Kaahe Chhed Mohe from the 2002 film Devdas, Mohe Rang Do Laal from the film Bajirao Mastani. Jagaave Saari Raina and many more are remembered as one of his best works to date. He has travelled extensively around the world and performed on thousands of stages.

