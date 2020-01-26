The Debate
Love Nithya Menen's Curls? Here's How You Can Style Your Curls Like Her

Others

Nithya Menen is a South Indian actor who is known for films like Bangalore Days, OK Kanmani and many more. Take a look at the times she aced her curly hair.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
nithya menen

Nithya Menen is a South Indian actor to watch out for has carved a place for herself in the hearts of the audience with her bubbly yet powerful acting skills. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Mission Mangal.

The actor has not only dominated the Malayalam, and Tamil, Telugu film industry, but she is also considered major hairstyle goals for all the curly hair ladies out there. Take a look at all the ways to style your curls like Nithya Menen. 

ALSO READ| Nithya Menen To Voice Elsa In The Telugu Version Of Frozen II

Nithya Menen's hairstyle

Nithya Menen has styled her curly hair in a voluminous bun with sleek flyaways giving an edge to her traditional attire look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen) on

ALSO READ | Nithya Menen's Best Songs That You Could Add To Your Playlist

For the flirty and fun look, Nithya has styled her hair using a funky hairband that makes her voluminous curly hair match perfectly with the look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen) on

Nithya Menen's photos

With a sleek updo, Nithya's curly hair looks amazing in this high ponytail where she has retained the in the lower half of her pony for this look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen) on

A front braid looks very chic when paired with a plain white ensemble. Nithya has aced her look in this post looking divine in her dark tresses which looks great with a side braid. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen) on

ALSO READ| Nithya Menen Makes A Bold Fashion Statement At Kolambi's IFFI 2019 Premiere

Upcoming projects

On the professional front, Nithya Menen is busy shooting for Malayalam films Kolaambi and Aaram Thirukalpana. She will also be appearing in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha biopic titled The Iron Lady.

In the Telugu film industry, she will be seen in an untitled Ani Sasi film. All these four films are slated for a release this year. 

ALSO READ | Dulqueer Salmaan's Best Co-stars; From Nazariya Nazim To Nithya Menen

 

 

