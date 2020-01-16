Dulqueer Salmaan's Best Co-stars; From Nazariya Nazim To Nithya Menen

Dulquer Salmaan has worked in Malayam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. He is known for his movies like Second Show, ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Karwaan and many more.

The actor is not only known for his films but also his on-screen pairing with various actors. Let us take a look at some of Dulquer Salmaan's co-stars and how fans loved their on-screen pairing.

Dulquer Salmaan's best co-stars

Naziya Nazim

Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salmaan have worked together in the movie Bangalore Days. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Arjun and Nazriya Nazim is playing the role of Divya. They both play the role of close siblings in the film and it is not very different in real life.

Naziya Nazim not only shares a close bond with Dulquer Salmaan but also has a good relation with Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal. Nazriya Nazim also shared a picture with Amal Sufiya on her social media handle. Take a look at their cute picture.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh and Dulquer starred together in the movie, Jomonte Suvisheshangal. This movie was also Aishwarya Rajesh's debut movie. Fans loved their on-screen romantic chemistry and praised both of them for it. The movie grossed ₹50 crores at the box office. Dulquer played the role of Jomon T Vincent and Aishwarya played the role of Vaidehi Perumal in Jomonte Suvisheshangal.



Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017)#Vaidehi



Made a debut in Malayalam cinema. Independent, bold and kind-hearted girl. This is an important character in this film. She sticks by his sidw through his worst times. Working together to uplift each other. Neelakasham is soothing. pic.twitter.com/Vih3FYTGje — Asuvini Batumalai (@Asuvini_) January 10, 2020

Nithya Menen

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen worked together in the movie OK Kanmani. Dulquer Salmaan's co-star Nithya Menen played the role of Tara Kalingarayar in the movie. Netizens loved Dulquer and Nithya's on-screen chemistry in the movie. Later there was a Bollywood adaption of the movie by the name of Ok Jaanu.

It's been 4 years since this gem called O Kadhal Kanmani released!! And I legit feel that this is the movie that made me love @dulQuer more than I already did and @MenenNithya became my favorite actor! #4YearsOfOKKanmani #AdiandTara #Best pic.twitter.com/BrYBNLN1ek — Dhrishhhdq (@deeemmm1234) April 17, 2019

