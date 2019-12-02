Nithya Menen Makes A Bold Fashion Statement At Kolambi's IFFI 2019 Premiere

Nithya Menen is a popular actor who predominately features in South Indian films. In an acting career spanning more than a decade, she has impressed the movie-goers with her bold movie choices like O Kadhal Kanmani, Awe!, 24 among others. The popular actor was recently spotted at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where her upcoming Malayalam movie was premiered. She stunned her fans wearing a cherry red pantsuit. Here are all the details.

Nithya Menen at IFFI 2019

Nithya Menen has always shied away from making a bold style statement with her fashion ensembles. But her latest fashion ensemble has stunned her fans, who are going gaga over her IFFI 2019's look. Nithya was seen wearing a cherry red pantsuit.She glammed up the look with a dark red lip shade and a curly hairdo.

Nithya Menen at IFFI 2019 promoting her upcoming movie Kolambi

Kolambi (Loudspeaker) is a Malayalam-language starring Nithya Menen, Rohini and Renji Panicker in the lead. Directed by Rajeev Kumar, the movie narrates the story of an artist, who takes inspiration from an old couple to catapult her art. Reportedly, the movie is slated to hit the silver screens soon. Other than Kolambi, Manu Ashokan's Uyare and Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu were also premiered at the IFFI 2019.

Nithya Menen's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Nithya Menen is busy promoting her forthcoming movie, Psycho. The Tamil movie directed by Myshkin also stars Udhyanidhi Stalin and Aditi Rao Hyadri in pivotal roles. The makers of the movie recently released the teaser of the thriller, and it has amped up the expectations of the audience. Here is a glimpse of the teaser of Nithya's upcoming film.

Psycho 's teaser is here ! Watch it now...!!! https://t.co/VVPadrbokv — Nithya Menen (@MenenNithya) October 25, 2019



