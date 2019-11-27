Macy's Day Parade 2019: FRIENDS Made Sure To Make The Parade A Memorable One

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is one of the oldest and one of the largest Thanksgiving parades in the world. Every year this parade is not only televised but also provides live updates through Macy's official parade. One of the most iconic tv series from the 90's, FRIENDS also had mentioned the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in a big way. The season nine episode eight of FRIENDS was another Thanksgiving episode that not only proved the bond that the six friends shared but also the absolute comic timing these characters nailed. So to celebrate occasion of thanksgiving here are some of the best moments from the Macy's Day parade episode form FRIENDS.

FRIENDS Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade episode

1. Rachel: I had a baby

Amy: I decorated dad's office.

Christina Appegate played the role of Rachel's sister Amy in this episode. Amy's character is shown as somebody who is not concerned about somebody else's feelings. So when she knocks on Rachel's door the first thing that she utters is 'Do you have a hair straightener?' Let us not forget the next moment she compares Rachel's pregnancy to her decorating her dad's office.

2. Ross: All of me

Ross was a complete savage in this episode. So when Amy brings in her snooty attitude Ross brings his savage game. So when Amy seems completely surprised when she notices Ross she starts remembering Ross from his school days. So when Amy cannot seem to believe that Ross is the same guy with the bad Afro, fat sister and also the geeky ex of Rachel all the response that she receives from Ross is 'All of me'.

3. Joey missed the Macy's Day parade

Joey is bad at lying and remembering things and these things are proven in this episode. Joey forgets that he has to attend the Macy's Day parade with his Days of Our Lives star cast. He remembers this when he sees the cast on parade's live telecast.

4. Phoebe: Its Phoebe

Amy: Oh that's a funny noise.

Amy proved to be a bad guest since the moment she entered Monica's apartment. So when Monica asked her if this was the first time she met Emma, Rachel's daughter Amy thought Phoebe's name was Emma. Phoebe tries to clear Amy's misunderstanding and introduces herself. But Phoebe's attempts fail as she thinks Phoebe is not a name but a funny noise.

