Malayalam Movies In 2019: 'Jallikattu', 'Luca' And Other Top Hits

JC Daniel, the iconic Malayalam filmmaker, laid the stone to the Malayalam film industry. He catapulted the first-ever Malayalam film titled Vigathakumaran. Though it was a silent film, set in an era where technology was brim, the movie still managed to garner widespread impact. Ever since then, the Malayalam film industry has evolved to become one of the most sought after film industries, with humble tales and less commercial elements.

Malayalam movies in 2019

2019 has been a flourishing year for Malayalam movies, with movies like Jallikattu, Uyare, and Virus, Malayalam movies making a significant mark at film festivals. According to reports, more than 100 films were released in 2019, out of which only a few managed to impress the audience, with its impressive storyline and acting performances. Here are the top five Malayalam movies that impressed the audience and critics alike, to stand among the most popular movies of 2019.

Most popular Malayalam movies of 2019

Helen

The movie, starring Anna Ben of the Kumbalangi Nights fame, managed to impress the audience with its gripping storyline. Directed by popular short film director Matthukutty Xavier, the movie also had popular actor Lal and Aju Varghese in supporting roles. Produced by Vineet Srinivasan, the movie was one of the most successful movies of 2019.

Jallikattu

Based on a short story written by Hareesh, Jallikattu managed to garner attention for its gripping storyline and modest performances. The movie, starring Anthony Varghese, Chemban Vinod and Sabumon in the lead, narrates the tale of a town, whose tranquillity is destroyed by a berserker Bull. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie was a box office hit.

Luca

The directorial debut of Arun Bose was no less than beautiful poetry. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna in the lead, narrates the tragic love story of Luca and Niharika. Released in June, the movie managed to engross the audience with its impressive cinematography and storyline.

Thamaasha

The movie, starring Vinay Fort and Chinnu Chandhini in the lead, narrates the tale of a balding man, and his enthralling journey to finding love. Directed by Ashraf Hamza, the movie was an official remake of the 2017 Kannada movie Ondu Motteya Kathe. Released in June, the movie was appreciated by the critics and audience for sincere performances from its lead characters.

9

The movie, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mamata Mohandas in the lead, narrates a horrific tale of a father and son, whose relationship falters after a meteorite passes the earth. Directed by Jenuse Mohamed, the movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.



