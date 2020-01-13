The Debate
Mammootty In 2020: 'One', 'Shylock', And Other Much-awaited Movies Of The Malayalam Star

Others

Mammootty, the popular actor of Malayalam film industry has an interesting line-up of movies that will hit the marquee in 2020. Check out his upcoming movies.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mammootty

In 2019, when Mammootty shed his superstar image to portray the role of a sceptical and fearful police officer in Khalid Rahman's Unda, he took his fans and critics by surprise with his vulnerability and impressive acting skills. The popular Malayalam actor, who had a total of five releases in 2019, entertained his fans with roles in movies like 18am Pad, Madhuraja, Mamangam, among others. In the meantime, Mammootty seems to be gearing up to impress his fans with an interesting line-up of movies in the year ahead. Check out most-awaited upcoming movies of Mammootty. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on


Also Read | Everybody Is Concerned: Mammootty On Hyderabad Rape Incident

Upcoming movies of Mammootty 

Shylock 

The movie, starring Mammootty, Meena, and Raj Kiran in the lead, is directed by Ajai Vasudev. According to reports, Shylock will release on January 23, 2020. The teaser of Shylock recently released on the streaming website, Youtube. The teaser of the Mammootty movie has amped up the expectations of the movie-goers. 

Also Read | Mammootty Shares New Poster, Teasers Of Upcoming Film Shylock

One 

Touted to be a political thriller, the upcoming Malayalam movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, Murali Gopy, among others. The Santosh Vishwanath is reportedly scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, who had previously written the script for Parvathy-starrer Uyare. The upcoming Malayalam movie will reportedly see Mammootty essaying the role of Kerala Chief Minister. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on

Also Read | Mamangam Hindi Trailer Sees Mammootty In A Never-seen-before Avatar

The Priest 

The movie, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead, is reportedly one of the most anticipated movies of Mammootty, especially because it will pair the two superstars (Mammootty and Warrier) for the first time on-screen. The Jofin T. Chacko directorial has reportedly impressed Mammootty so much so that he allotted the dates for shooting the film right away. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Priest (@thepriest_film) on

Also Read | Mammootty Starrer Mamangam To Now Release On December 12, 2019

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mammootty Instagram)

 

 

