Mamangam Should Be Seen By Non-Malayalam Audiences, Says Superstar Mammootty

Stated to be the most expensive film ever made by Malayalam cinema by its creators, Mamangam will also be the first-ever Malayalam movie to be dubbed in three languages. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and obviously in Malayalam as well. Mamangam will star the Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead role and is set to release on December 12, 2019. Recently, the cast and crew had a grand ceremony in Mumbai for the film's Hindi trailer-release on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. During the event, Mammootty spoke to the media and told them why Mamangam was being dubbed in multiple languages.

Why the creators of Mamangam dubbed it in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil

While speaking about the film to the media, Mammootty said that while he did a few Hindi films before, he could not continue for various reasons. However, he felt that Mamangam is a film that should be seen by non-Malayalam audiences as well, which is why the creators decided to dub it in Hindi and other south Indian languages. Talking about the film's themes, he said that it is not just about love, romance or betrayal and that there was a philosophy behind it. He said that people could relate the film to many contemporary issues.

The Malayalam superstar also hinted at a possibility of a sequel for Mamangam. He said the epic has been written in several different ways in a multitude of books over the course of history. He added that going through the history of the event or reading through the multiple books written on it will certainly inspire you to make a film out of it. Mammootty further stated that you could make ten to fifteen films on the event as it was a vast incident that happened over the course of three centuries. He said that while they have already made a movie they might make another in the near future.

Mamangam is based on a fair that took place every 12 years between 800 AD and 1755 AD. The story of the movie will be about a warrior (played by Mammooty) and his loyal soldiers. Mammootty also said that his role in the upcoming film will be very different from those that he played in previous historical dramas such as Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.

