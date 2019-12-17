Mammootty's 'Peranbu' Tops IMDb's Indian Films List, Beats 'Gully Boy' And 'Uri'

Mammootty starrer Peranbu is top-ranked on the IMDb list of 2019 for best films. The film which released back on February 1, 2019 also starred Anjali, Sadhana and Anjali Ameer. The Top 10 films are decided by customer rating on a point scale. The list also has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy on the third position.

Also Read | Mammootty Starrer Mamangam To Now Release On December 12, 2019

The film Peranbu is about a single father raising a kid with cerebral palsy. The Tamil drama film is written and directed by Ram. It covers the emotional aspects of compassion and acceptance of a kid born with defects in the society filled with judgements. The storyline makes sure that the audiences explore the relationship of a father and daughter. The film features music composed by Yuvan Raja. According to Box Office reports it was a major hit amongst the audience when it was released.

Also Read | Mamangam Should Be Seen By Non-Malayalam Audiences, Says Superstar Mammootty

The top 10 by IMDb

Further in the list is Vicky Kaushal’s hit film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was inspired by the true events of 2016, stands on the second spot. The list also includes films like Article 15 in the fourth, Chhichhore in the fifth, Super 30 in the sixth, Badla in the seventh, and The Tashkent Files in the eighth positions. This list is purely on customer ratings and is calculated on an annual basis.

Also Read | Everybody Is Concerned: Mammootty On Hyderabad Rape Incident

The IMDb list consisted of a range of multiple films exploring angles with social importance and effects. In an interview to a news publication, CEO and founder of IMDb, Col Needham, said that he is happy to see films with a diverse storyline in the list. He also mentioned how Gully Boy is making everyone proud as it is India's official entry to the Academy Awards. Furthermore, Peranbu on first and Lucifer on the tenth position shows how Indian audiences embrace the wide level of content in the film industry.

Also Read | Mamangam Hindi Trailer Sees Mammootty In A Never-seen-before Avatar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.