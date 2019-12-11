Vijay Sethupathi To Play Lead Role In His Second Malayam Film Alongside Manju Warrier

Vijay Sethupati who was last seen in the Tamil hit Sangathamizan will now be paying more attention to the Malayam film industry. Vijay had made an amazing Malayam debut with Marconi Mathai alongside Jayaram and now he is heading towards his second one. Reportedly, the second film is going to be directed by the debutant director RJ Shaan. The Asuran actor, Manju Warrier is going to be seen in a prominent role in the movie. The crew of the film is all set to start the pre-production of the film which they aim to launch by summer 2020.

Vijay Sethupathi to be seen alongside Manju Warrier

Vijay Sethupati is currently busy with the shoot of the much grossing film, Thalapathy 64 which will star Thalapathy Vijay as a leading character. Not only the Tamil film industry, Vijay is also taking a step forward in his Telegu film career. He will be seen sharing screen space with popular actor Allu Arjun.

RJ Shaan's directorial debut

In RJ Shaan’s directorial debut, Biju Menon will be playing an important role and it will surely be a help for the debutant director. Before this film, Shaan was on the crew team of Saira Banu and he was on board to look after the screenplay of the film. Reportedly, the crew of the film will be gathered around April 2020 in order to launch the film as soon as possible.

