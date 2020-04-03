Manjul Khattar's Monochrome Photos From Instagram That Are Absolutely Stunning; See Here

Manjul Khattar is a very popular Indian TikTok star who has been able to garner a huge fan-base online with his creative videos and other online stunts. Manjul Khattar's Instagram is flooded with his followers who like every post he shares. Let us take a look at some of the best monochrome images of the star from his Instagram handle.

TikTok star Manjul Khattar's monochrome photos

Manjul Khattar looks hip as always in this picture above. The TikTok star can be seen donning a pink hoodie sweatshirt and paired it with a black beanie. Manjul Khattar's Instagram is filled with such cool pictures of the star.

He looks dapper in the above monochromatic picture. The 21-year-old TikTok sensation can be seen wearing a black suit over a white shirt. He kept his hair messy and wore silver ear studs.

Manjul Khattar's photos are immensely loved by his fans. In the above picture, he can be seen wearing a white shirt with his hair spiked upfront. The tattoo on his right hand is also visible in the picture.

Manjul Khattar's Instagram has more than 2 million followers who love to see new pictures and videos of the star. In the picture above, he can be seen looking charming and cute as ever. He surely knows how to pose in the best angle.

Manjul Khattar looks very handsome in the above monochromatic picture. The TikTok star can be seen dressed in all-black attire with a black T-shirt and a black hoodie jacket. He rounded off the look perfectly with a pair of black shades.

