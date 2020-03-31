Doc Antle From 'Tiger King' And Britney Spears' Bizarre Connection Revealed; Read

Netflix recently released a documentary, and since then it is the talk of the town. The documentary is titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. It is going viral because of its subject and the controversies around it. However, it is now revealed that a pivotal character from the documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness had shared the stage with none other than Britney Spears.

Also Read | Netflix's Upcoming Dark Comedy Series 'Hasmukh' Starring Vir Das To Release In April?

The documentary’s fans recently discovered that Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle had shared the stage with Britney Spears previously. Their connection came as a surprise to many. Doc Antle was on stage with pop star Britney Spears during her performance in 2001.

Britney Spears and Doc Antle were together in her infamous awards performance. In the performance, she was draped in a seven-foot-long python when she sang I’m a Slave 4 U. The song is still remembered by many. During the performance, Doc Antle was seen standing in cage handling the tigers.

See the video here

Also Read | Tiger King's Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic And Others: Where Is The Cast Now?

In the video, Doc Antle and Britney Spears can be seen together before Britney stepped out of the cage. Around 23 seconds into the video, the singer can be seen inside the cage before stepping out and Doc Antle is cradling a tiger. Doc Antle also has many ties in Hollywood.

Also Read | Netflix’s New Docu-series 'Tiger King' Leaves Internet Hooked Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read | What To Watch On Netflix In March - 'Tiger King' & Other Shows To See This Month

The Tiger King-fame animal expert has previously worked on films in which many animals were seen. He has worked on films like Dr Doolittle and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective as an animal expert. Antle star has also featured on late-night talk shows. He also has provided animals for movies like The War, The Jungle Book, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Mighty Joe Young, etc. However, his connection with Britney Spears is the hot topic for many on social media now.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.