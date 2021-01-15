Manushi Chhillar Shares Throwback Picture Of 'silent Sunset' From Maldives

Manushi Chhillar on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from her holiday to Maldives. The actor who stayed at Intercontinental wrote, "Silent sunsets and warm waters." [sic]

The picture received over 1 lakh likes. Prakriti Kakar, singer, dropped an heart eyed emoji in the comments section.

Manushi Chhillar also shared a throwback picture with her mother from their vacation in the Maldives. She also penned a note bidding her goodbyes to 2020.

The Miss World 2017 wrote, "2020 had its own set of challenges for all of us and being away from mom for months wasn’t the easiest". She further added, "I am grateful that as the year ended, we were able to squeeze in a mini getaway within a hectic shooting schedule". Manushi Chhilar also shared that the Instagram picture she posted with her mother was the best gift 2020 gave her and it's her highlight.

Manushi Chhillar on the professional front

Manushi Chhillar became the first Indian to win the Miss World title in 17 years, in 2017. The former pageant winner, who is also a medical student, has now ventured into films.

She will be making her debut with Prithviraj. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj is based on the story of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan.

As per reports, she has also signed a film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

