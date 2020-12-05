Manushi Chhillar Leaves Netizens In Splits As They Make An Observation In Her Airport Look

The paparazzi snaps celebrities at various locations, and their photos and videos delight their fans, but sometimes unusual incidents also get captured unintentionally. Manushi Chhillar recently became a part of this, when she was clicked at the airport. The former Miss World forgot to remove the tag on her dress, leaving netizens in splits.

Manushi Chhillar’s airport moment makes netizens laugh

Manushi Chhillar was snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Friday.The 23-year old was dressed in black top and blue jeans and wore a face mask. She seemed to be in a rush to catch her flight as it looked like the shutterbugs had to keep up with her pace to click her.

All was fine in the video till she walked towards the gate, and acknowledged the camera persons. However, it was only when she almost reached the gate and turned her back, that netizens realised that she had left the tag on the dress.

Netizens had a hearty laugh over it, and wrote that she had forgotten to remove the tag and that it was a ‘new dress’.

Manushi Chhillar on the professional front

Manushi Chhillar became the first Indian to win the Miss World title in 17 years, in 2017. The former pageant winner, who is also a medical student, has now ventured into films.

She will be making her debut with Prithviraj. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj is based on the story of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan.

As per reports, she has also signed a film opposite Vicky Kaushal.

