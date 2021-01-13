Manushi Chhillar Slays In Casual Look As She Chills On Her 'Couchella'; Check Out Photos

Indian model and the winner of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her ‘Couchella.’ Manushi is quite active on Instagram and treats her fans with her posts regularly. She enjoys a massive fan following and her post was loved by her fans. Manushi looks slaying as she chills on her couch.

Also read: Manushi Chhillar Goes On A 'Green Mission', Asks For Gardening Tips For Terrace

Manushi Chhillar's Instagram post

In the post, she can be seen in a plain white t-shirt with denim shorts and added a pair of fancy sunglasses to her look. Her hair was left loose, and she opted for sports shoes. She can be seen relaxing on a brown sofa. She captioned her post by writing, ‘Couchella.’

Earlier to his, Manushi shared another gorgeous picture. The stylish picture is a monochrome photo. She can be seen wearing a sleeveless long one-piece and carried a scarf along. She can be seen gazing far away and captioned her post by saying, ‘Breezy.’

Also read: Manushi Chhillar Leaves Netizens In Splits As They Make An Observation In Her Airport Look

Manushi Chhillar's photos

Before this, Manushi left her fans in awe by sharing various pictures from her Maldives vacation. She shared multiple pictures from the Maldivian beaches where she can be seen sitting on a small boat in the middle of the beach, on a wooden deck, overlooking the clear blue ocean, going on a Jet Ski ride and a lot more. She looked great in all her pictures and fans loaded her posts with several likes and comments.

Also read: Manushi Chhillar Speaks About Her 'big Film' Debut Three Years After Winning Miss World

Manushi Chhillar represented the state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant and won the same. She is the sixth representative from India to win the Miss World pageant. She will soon make her acting debut in the upcoming historical drama film Prithviraj.

Manushi Chhillar’s upcoming film

Prithviraj will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles along with Akshay Kumar. The upcoming period drama film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. Earlier, she also shared a picture with Akshay Kumar on her Instagram.

Also read: Manushi Chhillar 'travelling Back & Forth In Time' For 'Prithviraj'; Shares Stunning Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.