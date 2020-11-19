Masaba Gupta Gets On Treadmill After Struggling With Intense Lower Back Pain

Ace designer Masaba Gupta recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of running on a treadmill after being misdiagnosed with slip disc a while back. "You gotta keep moving," is what Masaba highlighted and revealed that she is recovering.

"I've spent over a month and a half in immense pain in my lower back, gone to four doctors and even been misdiagnosed with a slip disc. But I'm good - recovering well - I was scared of getting onto a treadmill after a long strength session...but I did and it felt great!!! It was so easy to lie in bed and sulk but you have to keep moving!!! You gotta keep moving however slow it is. I continue to be pescatarian and enjoy both healthy and unhealthy foods in balance," Masaba wrote.

Masaba Gupta, Priyanka Chopra hail Kamala Harris: 'Dream Big girls! Anything can happen'

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to share a stunning picture of her relaxing in Heritance Aarah, Maldives. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple and sweet caption. Netizens were quick to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba Gupta shared a glamorous picture of her posing on a sunny day at a beach in the Maldives. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing in a green swimsuit under a chalet. She actor can be seen donning a green swimwear and opted for a sleek back hairdo, earrings, and a pair of sunglasses.

Neena Gupta quips 'Masaba will drop a fun comment' as she gives glimpse of morning walk

Masaba's Maldives Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.