Neena Gupta Quips 'Masaba Will Drop A Fun Comment' As She Gives Glimpse Of Morning Walk

On Wednesday morning, Neena Gupta took to Instagram and posted a video in which she was seen enjoying her morning walk. As she walked amid greenery, she said in Hindi, "Hello, did you recognise me? With the mask, I guess you won't recognise me. Walking in the forest". Soon, the actor jokingly revealed her identity and said, "Hi, I'm Neena," as she pulled down the mask from her face.

However, it was her caption that stole that show. Neena Gupta wrote, "Ab Masaba likhegi pagla gaee hai mummy" which roughly translates to, "Now Masaba will write that mummy has gone mad". Neena took a fun dig at daughter Masaba Gupta, who often drops hilarious comments on her post.

Neena Gupta's morning walk

As soon as Neena's Instagram post up, fans couldn't stop laughing. A user wrote, "My 3 yr old son loved your video.. we watched it around 500 times in a row.. love from New Jersey". Fans particularly mentioned "caption" in the comments section followed by laughing emoticons. "Neena Ji, you are so cute, grounded, humble, modest and charming. We adore you for your simplicity," read another comment on the post.

Also Read | Esha Deol Celebrates Her 39th Birthday With Mother Hema, Thanks Everyone For Warm Wishes

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Shares Hilarious Moments While 'face-timing' With Her Parents

In the recent past, Neena Gupta posted a video that gave a glimpse of her morning routine in Mukhteshwar, Uttarakhand. In the clip, Neena Gupta could be seen repeating mantras after her guruji. As soon as the Badhaai Ho actor's Instagram post was up, daughter Masaba Gupta wrote, "Sur toh pakdo mummy" which roughly translates to "at least pick up the music note".

When Neena stumbled upon the same, she replied by saying, "Riyaz means sur pakadne ki koshish" (I'm trying to catch hold of the musical notes). The mother-daughter duo's Instagram banter often leaves fans in splits.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez-Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive Completes A Year; See Her Emotional Post

On the work front, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta were last seen in the Netflix series, Masaba Masaba. The show also starred Rytasha Rathore and Neil Bhopalam in pivotal roles. More so, Neena will be seen in the upcoming movie, Gwalior, which is a social thriller, co-directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

Also Read | 'RadhaKrishn' Star Sumedh Mudgalkar's Birthday Surprise Leaves Him Overwhelmed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.